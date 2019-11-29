Other States

Odisha extends deadline for MV Act enforcement

Heavy rush at RTOs behind decision

The Odisha government on Thursday further extended the deadline for enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, by another three months in view of the heavy rush at regional transport offices across the State.

After the issue was raised in the State Assembly by both Opposition and ruling party members, State Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera informed the House that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed for extension of the deadline so that vehicle owners could get their papers ready.

Asserting that the extension is being given for the last time, Mr. Behera said there will be strict enforcement against life-threatening actions like drunken driving.

