Other States

Odisha experiencing 'achhe din', says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed upon his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, in Bhubaneswar, on Sunday night, August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Cuttack August 08, 2022 17:06 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 17:07 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the BJP-led Centre works in close coordination with the Naveen Patnaik-led government for the “holistic development” of the people of Odisha.

Mr. Shah also pointed out that the State has a large number of representatives at the top echelons of the country.

“Be it the governor of RBI or the President of India, Odisha has maximum number of representatives at the national level. The state is experiencing ‘acche din’ [good times] at present,” he said during a programme organised at Indoor Stadium in Cuttack to mark the 75th anniversary of Odia daily Prajatantra.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Noting that Odisha has huge potential to emerge as a “state of possibilities”, Mr. Shah said, “There is a long coastline, rich mineral resources, forests and talented human resources here. I see a great future for Odisha.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
politics (general)
Read more...