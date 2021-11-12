Other States

Odisha experiences moderate rainfall, another depression likely

Odisha received light to moderate rainfall on Friday under the influence of a low-pressure area (Lopar) over Tamil Nadu, the Met office said, further warning of heavy showers till Sunday morning.

Another depression is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week as a cyclonic circulation that lies over the Gulf of Thailand may result in the formation of a fresh Lopar over the south Andaman Sea by Friday, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

It is likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, the weather office said.

A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with a Lopar over north Tamil Nadu to north-coastal Odisha, the Met department said.

Torrential rain is very likely to occur at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts till Sunday morning. Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara may receive heavy showers till 8.30 am on Saturday morning, it added. TT


