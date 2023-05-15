Odisha expands jurisdiction of unique tribal development programme to 23 districts

May 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Naveen Patnaik government has expanded the jurisdiction of the Special Development Council (SDC), a unique targeted intervention in tribal areas, from nine to 23 districts intending to directly touch the lives of 84 lakh indigenous people.

Tribal community constitutes 22.8% of Odisha’s total population. The State is home to 62 tribes, and 13 of them were identified as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group — one of the most diverse tribal inhabitants among all States in the country.

The announcement of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is seen as a systematic attempt of the regional party to strengthen its base in tribal-dominated areas.

The BJP has, for long, tried to identify itself with the tribal population in the country through different Sangh Parivar interventions such as Ekal Vidyalaya and Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram (VKA). The BJP has been emphasising on forging a Hindu-tribal synergy. After the election of Droupadi Murmu as President of India, the BJP had tried to create a perception that tribal interest and identity were priorities for the party.

“The SDC has been designed in such a way that we can directly improve the lives of tribals in the State. Though 50% of the funds made available to us can be spent for infrastructure, the remaining 50% can be earmarked for sports, culture, skill-training, livelihood promotion and information, education and communication,” said Pradip Majhi, advisor to SDC.

Mr. Majhi said the SDC was a unique programme in the country to assert tribal identity. “The government does not interfere in plan formulation, implementation, monitoring and execution. Majority of the programme proposals come from villages and the SDC makes fund allotment,” he pointed out.

Protecting lesser groups

The Odisha CM said the SDC would help preserve culture and tradition of even small tribal groups. The SDC was formed in 2017 covering nine tribal-dominated districts. The programme was dubbed unique in the country to preserve unique culture and heritage of 62 tribes. More than 60,000 projects have already been completed in 117 blocks. The addition of 55 new blocks in 14 new districts has widened the purview of SDC to 23 districts.

The protection of 4,599 sacred groves — a place of worship for tribals — has already been taken up. Since religious belief is central to tribal life, indigenous communities have started deliberations on how the State government was out to preserve their belief system. The State government has identified 1,773 tribal culture clubs, creating a platform for tribal youth to harness their skill in music. Besides, 1,001 tribal dance troupes have been provided with dance costumes.

Around 3,019 tribal youth clubs have been identified for providing sports kits for the promotion of sports.

Apart from this, 828 tribal weekly markets have been developed. As a confidence-building measure, 10,605 tribal delegates have been facilitated for undertaking exposure visits. Another 10,000 natives will soon be sent to different parts of the State and country for interaction with others and to gain experience.

The SDC will soon launch a programme called Collective Intelligent Mobiliser under which eight tribal youth will be selected from each block and they will be working as volunteers.

₹223.5 crore for SDC

A total ₹281.54 crore has been spent in more than 60,000 projects in tribal-dominated areas. This year, the government plans to spend ₹223.5 crore for the SDC. The SDC fund is in addition to other tribal development programmes being implemented by the State and Central governments.

Last year, the Naveen Patnaik government had approved the second phase of ‘Odisha Millet Mission (OMM)’ at an estimated investment of ₹2,808.39 crore over six years. The millet mission is likely to improve the lives of tribals as they are the ones who grow millet in the State.

