Odisha EOW arrests scamster involved in job frauds in 17 States

February 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Odisha has a arrested a man, who is allegedly involved in a multi-crore job fraud case operating in at least 17 State, from Bihar.

The accused, Dharampal Singh, is the secretary of ‘Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan’ having its registered office in New Delhi and other cities like Mumbai, Bhopal and Dehradun, was a scamster and had developed the website resembling a government website to cheat job aspirants, said Jai Narayan Pankaj, Inspector-General of Police and head of the EOW.

The EOW has recovered around ₹6.6 crore from the accused.

After his arrest from Hathua in Bihar on February 15, he was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Gopalganj, and he was brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand for five days.

“He is one of the main masterminds of this job racket operating in at least 17 States. The accused used to invite applications for various jobs like district and block coordinator, computer operator and block surveyor prescribing the educational qualification and the remuneration for the individual posts,” said Mr. Pankaj.

According to EOW, the advertisements were published on website www.grks.org, while job seekers were required to submit their application through web only. “To gain the confidence of the job seekers the accused persons offered reservations and concessional fee as it is done in government job,” said Mr. Pankaj. Moreover, advertisements were given in a majority of mainstream newspapers.

“The scamsters used to conduct online examination and interview too. In the website, they used to give syllabus for each post while they were sounding warnings about job fraud. Being attracted by such advertisement which resembles to that of the government, lakhs of unemployed youths across the nation applied for the posts from 2020 onwards by paying the required application fees,” Mr. Pankaj said.

Applicants although were being made to sit in the online examination but none of them was being given appointments and were deliberately disqualified. The GRKS misappropriated application fees amounting to crores of rupees from the gullible job seekers.

The EOW said the amounts collected from the candidates were deposited in different accounts which were ultimately controlled and managed by the accused who happens to be the Secretary of the Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan.