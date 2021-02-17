Odisha enhances land ceiling to be acquired by industry

Land will have to be purchased directly from farmers

The Odisha government has enhanced the ceiling of land to be directly purchased from farmers and other land owners for setting up of industrial projects in the State.

In both rural and urban areas, extent of land to be acquired through direct negotiation has been doubled.

As per a resolution published by the government, private companies can now purchase 500 acres in rural areas and 100 acres in urban centres. Earlier, the limit for direct purchase of land was fixed at 200 acres and 50 acres in rural and urban areas respectively.

“The government is taking some proactive measures such as the enhancement of the limit for acquiring land through direct purchase for quick and seamless development of industrialization in the State,” says the resolution issued by Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The land limit has been extended by exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 46 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 read with rule 47 of the Odisha Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2016.

The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) has recently submitted the State Reform Action Plan — 2020 as stipulated by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under Union Ministry of Commerce.

‘String of reforms’

“Odisha has considerably improved the ease of doing business, through a string of reforms. These, calibrated with the government’s policy initiatives, have helped the State attract investments worth of ₹1,20,456.74 crore in the last one year across the six focused sectors,” said the IPICOL.

In its 98th meeting, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority had approved eight industrial projects to the tune of ₹1,242.02 crore in the metal and metal downstream, IT, manufacturing, logistics and tourism sectors last week.