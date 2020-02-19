Odisha engineer on ship fears longer quarantine

Sibashis Nayak, the software engineer from Odisha’s Berhampur who has been stranded aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan’s Yokohama, is concerned that he may now end up having to spend a further 14 days in quarantine as he has been lodged in a cabin meant for crew members.

Mr. Nayak, who had earlier tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, messaged on WhatsApp on to express concern that while Wednesday was the last day of their 14-day quarantine period, an announcement made by the ship’s captain about a possible extension of quarantine for the crew members could extend his stay on-board the vessel.

“Six passengers including me, who are staying in crew area due to shortage of cabins may be wrongly considered crew staff instead of passengers,” he messaged.

The engineer, who fears that an increase in his quarantine period on the ship may increase the chances of his getting infected, urged the Indian government to take immediate measures to evacuate the uninfected Indians to their homes.

Asserting that he had not had adequate sleep over the last 14 days, he said he was surviving on frugal food such as noodles and fruits.

Wuhan returnees discharged

Press Trust of India reported that the third and final batch of inmates quarantined at an ITBP facility, after being evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan was discharged, a senior official said on Wednesday.

With the latest release, all 406 people at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility had been discharged after being declared free of coronavirus by the doctors.

The release of the inmates that began on February 17 ended on Wednesday morning with the last departure of a family of six people, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.