Odisha engineer found investing ₹1.75 cr in crypto-currency to dodge anti-corruption bureau

On seeing the raid at his residence, Nihar Ranjan Das, reportedly threw some documents and mobile phone through the window.

A top engineer in Odisha appears to have adopted a novel method to escape from the scrutiny of anti-corruption sleuths as he is found to have invested ₹1.75 crore in crypto-currency.

Early on Friday when Vigilance department officials approached residence of Nihar Ranjan Das, Additional Chief Engineer, (planning, monitoring, design and investigation) of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation circle of Bhubaneswar for conducting raid, they noticed the engineer throwing some documents and mobile phone through the window.

The vigilance sleuths got curious and detected printed QR Code. “We found out that the engineer had invested in crypto-currency. We got the documents verified by experts. It was ascertained that he had invested ₹1.75 crore in crypt-currency. The volume of investment could go up,” said Y. K. Jethwa, Vigilance Director.

This was the first instance when a corrupt government official tried to dodge agencies by investing in the digital currency. As many as 38 documents related to crypto investments were recovered and examined by the financial wing of Odisha Vigilance and crypto experts.

About 30 officials involved in search operation

The team comprising of five deputy superintendents of police, 12 Inspectors, one Sub Inspector, 11 assistant sub-inspectors and other staff had conducted raids in six places including Khordha, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Bargarh on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Besides, one apartment in posh Kharavela Nagar area of Bhubaneswar, one double-storied building in Sambalpur, eight pieces of plots in prime area of Sambalpur town and ornaments were detected from the engineer. Value of the properties detected from him would worth crores of rupees, said an official.