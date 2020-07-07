Odisha encounter: One more Maoist found dead

Security forces are believed to have surrounded a group of over 30 to 35 Communist Party of India (Maoist) ultras in a forested area of Odisha’s Kandhamal district, and both sides continued to exchange fire on July 7.

One more CPI (Maoist) cadre was killed following exchange of fire between the Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Force of the State police on Monday evening. A total of five extremists have so far been killed.

Odisha police claimed that one of the four naxalites killed in Sunday’s encounter was identified as Sukru alias Kosa Sodi, who was the state committee member of Bansadhara-Ghumusura-Nagabali (BGN). Sodi was carrying a reward of ₹20 lakh on his head.

Besides, two area committee members having a bounty of ₹4 lakh each on their heads were also gunned down in a police encounter on Sunday, which was said to be one of the most successful police campaigns in the district. The two were identified as Itesh and Reen.

On being tipped off about a gathering of CPI (Maoist) extremists in Sirla forest under Tumudibandh police limit of Kandhamal district, the SOG and DVG teams had gone to check, when they were fired upon by ultras on Sunday. In retaliatory firing, four Maoists lost their lives, while security forces did not report any casualty.

“A massive manhunt was launched around Sirla area to capture fleeing Left-Wing extremists. Since then, extremist groups have tried to regroup and take revenge on us many times. But, alert security forces have foiled their plan,” said Amitabh Thakur, Inspector General of Police (Operation)

Mr. Thakur said exchange of fire was still continuing intermittently between security forces and CPI (Maoist) cadre since Sunday morning.

In the cat-and-mouse game, Maoists resorted to heavy firing from an advantageous position and lobbed grenades. Due to their constant firing, some police personnel received injuries. Although Maoist rebels were asked to stop firing and surrender, they did not pay any heed, police sources said.

“During the post-operation search of the jungle on Monday evening, the body of one armed Maoist along with a kitbag was recovered. Police also found two country-made weapons from the spot,” said State police in a statement.