ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha education officer arrested for investing teachers’ pension in stock market

March 22, 2024 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The vigilance directorate has arrested BEO Rasananda Kar for misappropriating government fund 

The Hindu Bureau

A Block Education Officer (BEO) of Odisha was arrested for investing pension amount of ₹20 lakh belonging to teachers in stock market.

Vigilance directorate investigators arrested Rasananda Kar, BEO of Daringbadi of Kandhamal district, on charges of misappropriating government money.

He has diverted National Pension Scheme (NPS) funds to the tune of ₹20 lakh meant for Gana Sikhyaka of School and Mass Education Department working under his administrative control.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Vigilance Directorate, the BEO in January this year transferred ₹20 lakh from the official NPS account to his personal account. Subsequently, the officer transferred the entire amount in two tranches to one Zerodha Broking Limited which maintains Demat account of Mr. Kar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US