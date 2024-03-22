Odisha education officer arrested for investing teachers’ pension in stock market

March 22, 2024 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

A Block Education Officer (BEO) of Odisha was arrested for investing pension amount of ₹20 lakh belonging to teachers in stock market.

Vigilance directorate investigators arrested Rasananda Kar, BEO of Daringbadi of Kandhamal district, on charges of misappropriating government money.

He has diverted National Pension Scheme (NPS) funds to the tune of ₹20 lakh meant for Gana Sikhyaka of School and Mass Education Department working under his administrative control.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Vigilance Directorate, the BEO in January this year transferred ₹20 lakh from the official NPS account to his personal account. Subsequently, the officer transferred the entire amount in two tranches to one Zerodha Broking Limited which maintains Demat account of Mr. Kar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT