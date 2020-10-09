Other States

Odisha economy recovering: Naveen

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated 12 industrial projects, including four large ones, with combined investment of ₹8,796.61 crore

The units are likely to generate employment opportunities for 7,090 persons in the State.

“The projects being taken up for ground-breaking and inauguration are in broad-based sectors. Our State continues its dominance as a premier investment destination,” said Mr. Patnaik.

“It is very important to revive the industrial economy of the State which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent indicators suggest that the State economy is coming back to track. The industries are on a revival path. The new industries set up on Thursday will provide a new impetus to the confidence of the industral sector in the State,” he said.

