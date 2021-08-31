Odisha does away with weekend shutdown, eases COVID-19 restrictions

BHUBANESWAR

31 August 2021 18:11 IST

Curbs on on religious, cultural social and political gatherings to continue

The Odisha government on Tuesday revoked weekend shutdown, which was in force in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, following improvement in the pandemic situation.

The government, however, decided to continue with restrictions on religious, cultural social and political gatherings to avoid crowding. Exhibition and trade fairs will not be allowed during September.

Night curfew

Night curfew has been imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m in all urban centres. All business establishments or private officers can now function till 10 p.m. Libraries have been allowed to function.

Advertising

Advertising

Malls, cinema halls and other big commercial complexes will also operate normally. Responsibility has been fixed on the manager of the respective complexes on avoiding large gatherings.

The government has allowed meetings in auditoriums and conference halls of educational institutes and government offices with COVID-19 guidelines.

Henceforth, 250 people can participate in weddings and funeral rites as against 50 and 20 participants respectively so far.

Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Commissioners of Police for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been given freedom to impose additional restrictions keeping the health emergency in mind.

Resumption of educational institutions

The government is, however, silent on resumption of educational institutions. At present, classes above Class IX, X and XII have been opened. The fresh guidelines would remain in force till October 1.

The State on Tuesday reported 638 cases taking the caseload to 10,07,750. Of the new cases, 110 accounting for 17.24% are found to be in the age-group of 0-18. While four districts did not report any case, the test positivity rate was estimated marginally above 1%. The toll jumped to 7,969 following 68 deaths.