Odisha doctors to start agitation demanding DACP from Feb 1

January 12, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA), the largest body of government sector doctors, have announced to go on strike from February 1 if the dynamic assured career progression (DACP) scheme is not immediately implemented for them in the State.

The DACP was a long-standing demand for doctors that the government was avoiding implementing, the OMSA said

“Doctors had meetings with four State health secretaries in past three years. However, the government failed to come up with DACP, which we have been demanding,” said Biswajit Samal, State General Secretary of OMSA.

“According to the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations, the Central government provided DACP for scientists and doctors. As per the DACP, 18 State governments are providing time-bound promotions in the 4th, 9th, 13th, and 20 th years. However, the Odisha government implemented DACP only in 2019 giving promotions to doctors in the 7th, 14th, and 21 st years. Since it appeared unrewarding, doctors were not showing interest in working in the State,” said Dr. Samal.

Stating that the government sector doctors were under tremendous physical and mental pressure, the OMSA said, “against a requirement of at least 12,000 doctors, only 5000 doctors are in positions. The Odisha Medical and Health Service (OMHS) cadre was last restructured in 2017. Although 4000 new LTRMO (Leave Training Reserve Medical Officer) posts have been created in last five years, the cadre restructure has not taken place.”

Similarly, the State government has been giving appointments to doctors on an ad hoc basis and many were in ad hoc positions for the past 10 to 15 years. “Future of these doctors appears uncertain. Their service must be regularized,” said OMSA general secretary.

The OMSA expressed dissatisfaction over the State government’s decision to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62 and then from 62 to 65.

“Keeping the organization of the World Cup Hockey tournament in the State in mind, we have decided to start our agitations from February 1. Initially, we may come to the workplace wearing black badges. If our demands are overlooked, we may remain absent from duties partially and subsequently permanently,” warned Dr. Samal.