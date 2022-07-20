Odisha doctor nabbed while taking bribe to certify life insurance claim form

An 8-year-old girl would have received the insured money

An 8-year-old girl would have received the insured money

Odisha’s Vigilance Directorate on Tuesday, caught a doctor red-handed while he was accepting a bribe in lieu of his countersign on the life insurance claim form. An 8-year-old girl would have received the insured money.

According to Vigilance Directorate, Dr. Umakanta Khejuria, medicine specialist at District Headquarter Hospital, Dhenkanal, was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹11,000 to countersign the death insurance claim form of a policy holder, who expired during his treatment.

“The lady died recently and her only surviving eight-year-old minor daughter was supposed to get the death insurance claim as nominee,” said Vigilance Department.

“The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Dr. Khejuria and seized in presence of witnesses,” said the anti-corruption bureau.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched on the rented residential house of Dr. Khejuria at Ganesh Bazar, Dhenkanal, the house at his native village at Gadasahi in Balasore, and his residential house at village Mayura, Jashipur in Mayurbhanj district.