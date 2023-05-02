Odisha: District administrations on alert over possible summer cyclone

May 02, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha government on May 2 put 18 districts on alert over a possible cyclone that could develop over the Bay of Bengal.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presided over a high-level meeting and held discussions with various departments about cyclone preparedness. Mr. Patnaik was worried about summer cyclones that had adversely impacted Odisha in the past. He reminded them of the Fani cyclone and its disastrous impact in 2019.

The high level meeting was convened after a warning from the India Meteorological Department which said, “A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours.”

All departments including the National Disaster Response Force, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire services were asked to stay prepared, while emphasis was given on evacuation of all the vulnerable people from the coastal and low-lying areas to safe shelters.

The Odisha CM asked the departments to keep all the necessary machines and equipment ready. He advised them to prepare a plan for the recovery and rehabilitation programme.

All senior officers including the Chief Secretary (CS) and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) were asked to conduct regular reviews regarding the cyclone and monitor the situation, in coordination with all the departments.

“Among all the storms, the impact of summer storms is very high. For the past few years, we have been successful in adopting the zero casualty policy in the State. All the concerned departments have been instructed to be ready. About 1,000 cyclone shelters are ready and other schools have been identified as possible shelters,” said State Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

SRC Satyabrat Sahu said that control rooms have been kept ready after holding discussions with 18 District Collectors. As many as 17 NDRF and 20 ODRAF teams are prepared to face the situation.

