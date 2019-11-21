Odisha DGP removed

The Odisha government late on Wednesday evening removed Director General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma on charges of non-compliance of instructions.

Mr. Sharma, a 1986-batch officer, was replaced by Abhaya, his batch mate.

“On recommendation of the UPSC and in the interest of public service, Mr. Abhaya, at present director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, is appointed Director General of Police, Odisha, from the date of taking over charge,” said a government notification.

Mr. Sharma has been shifted to the Home Department as an Officer on Special Duty. Director General (Prison) Satyajit Mohanty was transferred as Special DG (Intelligence). Mr. Sharma, who was the Director General of Fire Services, was stripped of charge.

Sunil Roy, DG Intelligence, has been posted as DG Fire Service.

In a dramatic turn of events, the State government has constituted a three-member committee comprising three top bureaucrats to probe into allegations of inordinate delay in issuance of fire safety certificates.

Sources said there were allegations of corruption in the issuance of certificates.

“It is reported that there is huge pendency of applications for issuance of fire safety recommendations and certificates in the Directorate of Fire Services. This has caused immense inconvenience not only to the general public but also to business, industry, educational and medical establishments,” says another Home Department notification.

It says, “in order to enquire into the matter relating to non-compliance of government instructions by Directorate of Fire Services and circumstances under which applications for fire safety recommendations and certificate have been kept pending for long periods, Government is pleased to constitute a committee comprising Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner and Principal Secretary Homes.”