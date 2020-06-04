Odisha detects 143 COVID-19 cases; total 2,388

BHUBANESWAR

04 June 2020 04:34 IST

Number of recoveries goes up to 1,416

Odisha detected 143 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total to 2,388, according to the Health department.

While 132 of the 143 cases were detected in quarantine centres, the rest were detected in the community, it said.

With 90 patients being discharged from different hospitals, the number of recoveries went up to 1,416. The number of active cases stood at 963.

Nine of the 2,388 positive cases had died so far — seven of COVID-19 and two due to other ailments, according to officials.

Of the 141 cases detected on Tuesday, 110 were found in quarantine centres and 31 in the community.