Odisha detects 143 COVID-19 cases; total 2,388

Odisha detected 143 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total to 2,388, according to the Health department.
While 132 of the 143 cases were detected in quarantine centres, the rest were detected in the community, it said.
With 90 patients being discharged from different hospitals, the number of recoveries went up to 1,416. The number of active cases stood at 963.
Nine of the 2,388 positive cases had died so far — seven of COVID-19 and two due to other ailments, according to officials.
Of the 141 cases detected on Tuesday, 110 were found in quarantine centres and 31 in the community.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.