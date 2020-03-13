Odisha declares coronavirus a disaster, imposes restrictions on social gatherings

Odisha government on Friday announced to impose restrictions on congregations aiming at ‘social distancing’ to contain the spread of COVID-19 by invoking powers under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The State Cabinet which met on Thursday declared COVID-19 a ‘disaster’ under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to adequately empower public officials to combat the spread of COVID-19. It also approved COVID-19 Odisha Regulations, 2020.

The government moved to regulate social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions and parties by local authorities. Competent officers have been authorised to impose required restrictions on assemblies and congregation.

The government has earmarked ₹200 crore to augment the Public Health Response Fund to combat the threat of the pandemic and for making required expenditure.

“Very few times in the history of the world have human beings as a race faced challenges beyond their comprehension. With advances in science, this phenomenon has become a rarity,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik making a statement in the State Assembly.

“The World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic. It has urged upon all member States to take urgent and aggressive action to contain the spread of the pandemic. This extraordinary circumstance calls for an extraordinary response,” Mr. Patnaik said, urging people not to panic, but take precautions of the highest order.

An Empowered Group of Ministers has been constituted and a Committee of Secretaries under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary will be constituted to evaluate the emerging situation and take all necessary steps for preventing and containing the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

School, colleges closed till March 31

The government declared that all educational institutions would remain closed till March 31, except for holding examinations.

It cancelled non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, and conferences. Moreover, cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms are to be closed till March 31.

The government advised to keep interactions to the most essential levels while taking all precautions. Mr. Patnaik appealed to Odias to stop spitting paan which is widespread in the State.