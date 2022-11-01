Odisha court hands out 20 year jail to man against whom wife had levelled rape charge 

Susanta Sekhar Mohapatra, counsel for the convict, said the verdict would be challenged in Orissa High Court seeking relief for the man that could help save the marriage.

The Hindu Bureau BHUBANESWAR
November 01, 2022 15:09 IST

An old rape allegation levelled by a girl in Odisha’s Angul district came to haunt her when a local court handed out 20-year jail term to her husband whom she had identified as her tormenter.

On January 1, 2021, a girl of Banarpal area lodged a complaint against Gobardhan Naik that the man had sexually assaulted her in the pretext of marriage. According to complaint, the alleged rape had taken place in 2016 when she was a minor. Based on the police complaint, Gobardhan was arrested and sent to jail.

The man was released on bail in July 2021. During the trial, the girl had deposed before judge by sticking to her allegation. However, following a rapprochement the man was ready to marry the girl. In August, 2021, the marriage was solemnised.

“Despite the girl marrying man, the court trial continued as per law. The clauses of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 are stringent. The Additional Adhoc Session Judge (POCSO), Angul, pronounced the verdict awarding imprisonment of 20 years to Naik,” said Susanta Sekhar Mohapatra, counsel for the convict.

On October 31, when final hearing was scheduled, the girl, who has become major, came to court with her husband. She tried to convince the judge and cried in the court. But, the verdict was pronounced as per law. She is left alone in her home as she had already lost her parents.

Mr. Mohapatra said the verdict would be challenged in Orissa High Court seeking relief for the man that could help save the marriage.

