Odisha convicts likely to get an early release

The State Sentence Review Board has recommended the premature release of 81 life convicts who have completed a minimum of 14 years of actual imprisonment.

The board, under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Asit Tripathy, was provided a list of 257 life convicts for consideration of premature release. The board, however, examined 139 cases.

While 81 prisoners are likely to be released from jail, the board rejected the proposals of 58 convicts given the heinous crime perpetrated by them.

Of the 81 lucky ones, three prisoners have already spent 28 years in jail. Now, they have crossed the age of 60. The district administration too had recommended their release.

The list includes names of many convicts, who have been in jails for more than 26 years. Quite a good number of convicts have spent more than two decades in jail and their cases were considered by the board.

Those whose cases were not considered for pre-mature release were involved in heinous crime such as multiple murders, child rape and murder and pre-planned murders. Some prisoners had attempted escape from jail for which the board had decided against pre-mature release. The district authorities had also given adverse reports against them.

Sources said 81 prisoners whose names have been cleared by the State Sentence Review Board could be released from their respective jails on the eve of Independence Day on August 15.