Odisha Congress makes its disability cells operational across the State

February 05, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

In what could be a positive and constructive move amidst political controversies and mudslinging ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) had made its State and district disability cells operational, which is likely to result in deliberations on the mainstreaming of disability issues.

The OPCC disability cell is headed by Jitendra Biswal, a noted disability right activist, and quadriplegic himself.

“We have set up district disability cells and appointed their chairpersons in 10 districts — Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Khordha. This is not only to give a political identify to persons with disabilities but also encourage and prepare them to take part in elections from panchayats to Parliament,” Mr. Biswal said.

“The OPCC has provided space for disability cells in its State headquarters office and district offices. The [Congress] party has started providing people to assist us so that we can reach out to people with disabilities (PwD),” he said, when asked if the step was meant to grab headlines.

“Though the disabled population was not properly reflected in last 2011 Census, India’s disabled population might vary between 10% to 12%. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the U.K. and the U.S. have disabled populations ranging between 12% to 14%,” Mr. Biswal said.

The OPCC disability cell head said the Congress’ unique initiative would inspire other political parties to have similar cells and address the problems of a sizeable population of the State.

According to him, the district disability cells will try to be the voice of the disabled communities of their concerned districts. “They will not only try to find out, raise and solve the issues or concerns of people with disabilities from their respective districts but also try to identify PwDs with leadership qualities, who can be groomed to lead their community in future and take part in electoral politics,” Mr. Biswal said.

When disability cells are made fully operational, they would have anything between 11 and 20 members with a minimum 70% of members belonging to people from disabled communities. As categories of disabilities have gone up to 21, society needs to speak in one voice for their well-being, he said.

“As per the immediate plan, the district disability cells will carry out an access audit of all the voting booths of their concerned districts, and if they find any anomaly, they will not only take it up with the district election office but also report it to us at the head office, so that we can take it up with Election Commission of India,” Mr. Biswal added.

“Moreover, they will try to ensure that each voting booth has at least one wheelchair available for the use of the differently-abled and elderly. Our goal is to help make our voting centres 100% accessible and disabled-friendly. Wherever need arises, the cells will also help in getting the names of PwDs registered in the voters’ list,” Mr. Biswal, who has been fighting to make Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri accessible for PwDs, said.