Odisha Congress hurries to bring back expelled, suspended leaders 

January 23, 2024 05:17 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday announced the reinstatement of three previously suspended and expelled Congress leaders in preparation for the forthcoming simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.

Among them are Mohammed Moquim, incumbent MLA of Barabati-Cuttack; Chiranjib Biswal, former working president of the State Congress; and Krushan Chandra Sagaria, former Koraput MLA.

This development follows the recent return of former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, along with his wife and son, to the party. Former Bargarh MP Sanjay Bhoi rejoined Congress alongside Mr. Gamang in New Delhi five days ago. December, 2023 saw the inclusion of former Koraput MP Jayaram Pangi into the Congress’ fold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will welcome back leaders who have either left the Congress or have been suspended from the party for different reasons. We can have a discussion on the issue,” Ajoy Kumar, former MP and in-charge of the State Congress’ affairs, said addressing a press conference here.

Mr. Kumar, who was recently appointed as in-charge of Odisha Congress, directed his attack over the alleged discontentment growing around the dominance of V. K. Pandian, Chairperson of the 5T Initiative, in the Naveen Patnaik government and ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

“I have travelled about 1,000 km in different parts of State. Ever since Mr. Pandian took centre-stage, the photographs of legendary former Chief Minister, the late Biju Patnaik, just vanished from the posters of the BJD. It may so happen Odisha people won’t be able to see photographs of current Odisha CM,” Mr. Kumar said.

“I always respect the leadership of Biju Patnaik despite being in the Opposition party. If the aura of Biju babu has become irrelevant in Odisha, where is the pride the State takes? I always reiterate Odisha is for Odias, by Odias, and of Odias. People should be agitated that an ex-IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer made this happen,” he said.

“I know how an Odia boy feels when Biju babu’s photo is removed, I know how an Odia man feels when contracts are given to south Indians, I know how an Odia man feels when everything is outsourced to outside the State, and I know how a mother feels when there is no doctor but a mining mafia has earned ₹1.5 lakh crore in connivance between the BJD and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders,” the senior Congress leader said.

“A survey is coming out suggesting huge discontentment on the ground and it is for us to convince people that Congress is the party to reckon with. We will fight for the people of Niyamgiri, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, the poor, and women,” Mr. Kumar said.

“Anybody who is a Congress leader and wants to fight election can apply. Tickets will be distributed based on the winnability and clean image, not on basis of son or brother of any leader. Our ticket distribution will be transparent,” he elaborated.

Mr. Kumar said the Congress is the only Opposition party in Odisha. “The party would expose the BJP-BJD nexus. We will be much more aggressive on ground. We will bring back the glory of old Congress,” he said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to hold a meeting in Odisha on January 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.