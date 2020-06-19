Odisha Congress allegesscam in purchase ofCOVID-19 safety kits

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday alleged that the State Labour Minister Susanta Singh and senior officials were involved in misappropriation of ₹300 crore in purchase of working tools and safety kits for labourers.
“Funds meant for 28,22,696 labourers registered with Odisha Building and Other Construction Welfare Board has been siphoned off. About 15 lakh labourers have been supplied with working tools and safety kits which were purchased at very inflated price. At least ₹300 crore has been embezzled,” alleged Pradeep Majhi, OPCC working president, addressing a press conference here.
“Goggles, which are available at ₹12 per piece in the open market, have been purchased at ₹60 per piece. Hand gloves have been bought at ₹90 per piece while it is available for ₹12 in the market,” charged Mr. Majhi.
The senior Congress leader, who exhibited purported invoice and government document to support his allegations, charged that the billing price of each mask was ₹10, but Odisha government bought it at ₹90 apiece.
Neither Labour Minister Mr. Singh nor any government officials refuted allegations made by the State Congress.
