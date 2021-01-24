Odisha Cong. MLA files defamation suit against Sambit Patra

A Congress MLA has filed a defamation suit against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra seeking criminal prosecution.
“In November 2020, Mr. Patra had given a statement in New Delhi that nine MLAs of the Congress had taken money from the Biju Janata Dal to maintain silence on the murder of a girl child in Nayagarh, which was an utter lie,” said Mohammed Moquim.
Mr. Moquim, Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack, moved the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Cuttack, after his legal notice seeking unconditional apology from the BJP spokesperson went unanswered.
Mr. Patra’s alleged statement had come at a time when both the BJP and the Congress were attacking the BJD over the murder of five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district in the State Assembly in November last year. They had also demanded the ouster of State Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahu, accusing him of shielding the main accused in the case.
Later, the State government handed over the investigation to a special investigation team which concluded that a youth had strangled the girl to death following an unsuccessful rape bid.
Asserting that the statement of BJP spokesperson was absolutely false and not based on facts, the Congress MLA said, “Mr. Patra has crossed all limits of decency and propriety and has chosen to make false allegations for the purpose of defaming me.”
He pleaded with the court to initiate criminal proceedings against the BJP leader under Sections 499 and 500 of IPC.
