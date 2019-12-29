Odisha Cong. marches to ‘save Constitution’

Hundreds of workers and leaders of the Congress took part in a ‘Save Constitution, Save India’ rally to register their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens here on Saturday.

The protesters, holding placards and banners demanding withdrawal of the CAA and the proposed NRC exercise, marched from Congress Bhavan to Raj Mahal Square in the city.

The march was led by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik and many senior leaders of the party. The rally was held after a party meeting to mark the 135th foundation day of the Congress.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Patnaik said the BJP government at the Centre was trying to muzzle the Constitution. He urged the Congress workers to stay watchful in this regard.

BJD’s ‘double standards’

The State Congress president also criticised the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) saying that it was showing double standards by supporting the BJP at the Centre and opposing NRC in the State.

Similar ‘Save Constitution, Save India’ marches were organised by the Congress in different districts of Odisha, where the leaders spoke against the “divisive policies” being implemented by the Nerandra Modi government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, four Left parties — CPI, CPI(M), CPI (ML) Liberation and Forward Bloc — held a meeting in the city demanding that the CAA be repealed since it was against secularism and the basic structures of the Constitution.

The four parties also decided to extend support to the nationwide strike called by national trade unions on January 8 to protest against various policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre.