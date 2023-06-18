Odisha confirms first heatwave related death

June 18, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

As Odisha continues to reel under hot and humid weather conditions, the state government confirmed the first heatwave-related death and sanctioned an ex gratia of ₹50,000 for the deceased's family, a top official said.

The victim is a middle-aged person from Balasore district, a senior official at the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said on June 18, adding that the State has so far received allegations of 20 deaths due to heat waves.

“So far, we have received information on 20 alleged heat wave fatalities. One death has been confirmed so far from Balasore district. The others are being inquired by the collectors,” the official said, adding ₹50,000 will be paid to bereaved families in case of death due to heat waves.

ADVERTISEMENT

With heat wave conditions prevailing in various districts, SRC Satyabrata Sahoo on June 17 reviewed the situation based on the IMD forecast.

The Met office in its forecast said hot weather conditions are likely to continue in some districts for the next three days.

“Hot and discomforting weather is likely to continue for the next 3-4 days. People are advised to take precautionary measures such as avoiding heat exposure during peak hours, staying hydrated and caring for vulnerable persons including old, children, sick, and pregnant women,” SRC said quoting the IMD forecast.

While the state’s coastal belt has been encountering high humidity conditions, there was rise in day temperature in the western region.

The capital city of Bhubaneswar on June 18 recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2° Celsius and overall humidity level of 76% by 8.30 a.m., IMD said.

Jharsuguda logged the highest maximum temperature of 37.4°, followed by 36.4° in Sambalpur at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT