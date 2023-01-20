Odisha comes up with comprehensive strategy to mitigate human-elephant conflict

January 20, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha government has come up with a ‘comprehensive action plan for conservation of elephants and mitigation of human-elephant conflict’, a zonation approach to maintain a long-term viable population of 1700-1800 elephants in the State.

According to the plan, which is part of an affidavit filed with Orissa High Court, steps will be taken to minimise the incidence of human-elephant conflict and consequent death of humans and elephants.

A division bench of Orissa High Court comprising Chief Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice M.S. Raman has been bearing a number of public interest litigations concerning elephant deaths. The State has been divided into four zones.

The Zone I will be ‘Elephant Conservation Zone’, which is three elephant reserves. The State Forest and Environment department will give strict protection, ensure no change in land-use, improve habitat quality and retain the optimum number of elephants within them throughout the year.

The Zone II will be treated as a co-existence zone, intending to increase habitat quality and viability and reduce conflict through long- term strategies, discourage destructive land-use practices, promote scientific eco-restoration of degraded forests and encourage wildlife-friendly land-use, thereby inducing elephants to stay within such areas for a year-long.

Similarly, Zone III will be a Conflict Mitigation Zone where steps will be taken to reduce conflict through short-term strategies, minimize human and elephant deaths and to retain a minimum viable number of elephants as per social carrying capacity.

The Zone IV will be a no-go area for elephants. The jumbos straying in this zone to be captured and translocated forthwith to identified locations.

In the past nine years, Odisha has lost close to 700 elephants, while the human deaths in human-elephant encounters have reached a figure of 860.

The department assured Orissa HC that expeditious steps would be taken to fill up the vacancy positions for 2297 forest guards, forester (435), deputy ranger (129), ranger (136), assistant conservator forest (104) and deputy conservator forest (17) for effective protection and monitoring of schedule I species.

Moreover, power distribution companies would ensure frequent patrolling in vulnerable locations to check illegal hooking and take necessary legal action against the offenders. Besides, bare conductors in elephant movement areas would be well insulated as part of preventive measures to check elephant electrocution deaths. Earlier, Orissa HC expressed grave concerns over frequent elephant deaths in the State.