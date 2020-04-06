Other States

Odisha CMwarns against disharmony

In the wake of detection of some Tablighi Jamaat returnees as COVID-19 positive in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday warned people not to communalise the situation.

Reviewing the law and order situation in the context of COVID-19, Mr. Patnaik directed the police to be vigilant and take stringent action against those who were trying to communalise the pandemic. He warned of zero tolerance to mischief mongers.

The review meetingwas attended by top State government officials and the Director General of Police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 11:18:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/odisha-cmwarns-against-disharmony/article31274480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY