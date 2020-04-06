Odisha CMwarns against disharmony

In the wake of detection of some Tablighi Jamaat returnees as COVID-19 positive in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday warned people not to communalise the situation.

Reviewing the law and order situation in the context of COVID-19, Mr. Patnaik directed the police to be vigilant and take stringent action against those who were trying to communalise the pandemic. He warned of zero tolerance to mischief mongers.

The review meetingwas attended by top State government officials and the Director General of Police.