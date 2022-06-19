Odisha CM to embark upon two-nation tour from June 20

This is Naveen Patnaik’s first foreign trip in last one decade

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will embark on a two-nation tour, covering Italy and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from June 20, which is his first foreign trip after more than a decade.

Last time when Mr. Patnaik was on foreign soil in 2012, he faced rebellion back home. He had to rush back to bring situation under control.

According to Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Patnaik would a delegation on June 20 to visit Rome and Dubai.

“The World Food Program (WFP) has extended an invitation to Mr. Patnaik to visit its Headquarters in Rome and share the transformative initiatives of Odisha in the field of food security and disaster management,” CMO said here.

Odisha has, according to the government, transformed itself into a food surplus State adding to the country’s public distribution system. From the severe loss faced during the Super Cyclone of 1999, Odisha is now a model in disaster management acknowledged by the United Nations.

“Odisha CM will meet the Executive Director of WFP David Beasley and the senior leadership of WFP. He will have detailed discussions on Odisha’s partnership with WFP and future projects which will further help the State in ensuring food security in a sustainable manner,” said the CMO.

During his stay in Rome, Chief Minister Patnaik is scheduled to meet Pope Francis in The Holy See, Vatican. Besides, he will meet Odia diaspora from various parts of Europe. The State would seek engaging diaspora in promoting the art and culture of Odisha.

In the second leg of visit, Mr. Patnaik will meet the investors from the Middle East and adjoining regions in Dubai and extend invitations to the potential investors. A high-level industrial delegation from Odisha would accompany Mr. Patnaik in the investors meet for possible partnerships with the foreign investors.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Secretary to CM (5T) V. K. Pandian, Principal Secretary Food and Civil Supplies V. V. Yadav, Principal Secretary Industries Hemant Sharma and Resident Commissioner in New Delhi Ravi Kant will be part of delegation.

Mr. Patnaik recently celebrated completion of 25 years in public service. The first visit of the CM happened in May 2012. He was accompanied by his private secretary Mr. Pandian.

On May 29, 2012, while he was in the United Kingdom, many MLAs started to gather at house of Late Pyari Mohan Mohapatra, a powerful advisor to Mr. Patnaik. However, the political observers believed that Mr. Mohapatra could not gather required number of MLAs to dislodge the Naveen Patnaik Government.

The Odisha CM had told a news agency in London that in his absence an MP of his party was stirring trouble against his State government which he had termed deplorable.

The CMO has, however, not informed as to who will run the government in his absence. He is likely to return by June 30.