Odisha CM retorts strongly to Opposition’s allegation of deteriorating law and order 

March 22, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik strongly retorted to Opposition’s allegation about deteriorating law and order situation saying inflow of massive investment proposals indicates Odisha is a peaceful State.

“Getting investment to a State is a reflection of the law-and-order situation in the State. No investment comes when the Law-and-order situation is poor in a State. Odisha gets one of the highest investments in the country,” said Mr. Pantaik responding to Opposition criticism.

He said, “I have attended so many Make in Odisha Conclaves. Whenever an investor meets me the first remark he makes is what a peaceful state Odisha is. Anyone who comes to Odisha or anyone who hears about Odisha their first impression is what a peaceful and beautiful state Odisha.”

“If we don’t have a conducive law and order situation, we won’t have record industrial production year after year or record agriculture production year after year. Our railways make one of the highest profits in the country and there is absolutely no problem in the transport situation in the state,” Odisha CM said.

Moreover, successful organsiation of major events such as Hockey World Cup, Ratha Yatra, elections or examinations was result of better law and order situation, said Mr. Patnaik.

“Growth and revenue generation are directly proportional to the law-and-order situation of the State. We record highest growth rates on a continuous basis and our revenue generation is increasing year after year,” Odisha CM said.

Terming the murder of Minister Naba Kishore Das as tragic, Mr. Patnaik said, “the investigation is still under progress and within the time frame given by law for filing of charge sheet and the same would be done. Where did opposition find this point about the government saying that the accused person is mad or government trying to show that the accused person is mad?”

He said the opposition was lieing for narrow political gains. “The entire investigation is being monitored by a retired High Court judge appointed by the High Court itself. Even then, the opposition is accusing the government of hiding something in the investigation. This is deplorable and smacks of political opportunism,” he said.