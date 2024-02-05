Odisha CM releases coffee-table book ‘Shree Jagannatha’, Lord Of The Universe

February 05, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released Shree Jagannatha, Lord Of The Universe, a coffee-table book brought out by The Hindu Group at the valedictory session of the three-day, first-ever “World Odia Language Conference” here on Monday.

The book, which pictorially narrates traditions and rituals associated with sibling deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra in Puri, one of the four sacred dhams for Hindus, was unveiled in the presence of Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of The Hindu BusinessLine, who has also edited Shree Jagannatha, Lord Of The Universe, and Sridhar Aranala, vice-president, S&D Circulation of THG Publishing Private Limited.

Shree Jagannatha, Lord of The Universe is a compilation of short articles encompassing various aspects of rich traditions including the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. Experts on Jagannath culture, journalists, and former bureaucrats have contributed to the book through their authoritative writings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This picture-rich coffee-table book attempts to tell the story of Shree Jagannatha worship, the temple, and its traditions. It can by no means claim to be a comprehensive account. It is but a humble effort to explain to people the uniqueness of Shree Jagannatha, literally the Lord of the Universe,” said Mr. Srinivasan.

The sibling deities are known as living divine beings. The book’s Editor’s Note points out, “Like humans, the idols undergo a process of biological change and are replaced by a new set of idols periodically. Again, in a departure from tradition, the moola vigraha, or the main deity, emerges out of the temple twice a year to give darshan to devotees.”

Photographs have vividly captured events around the Shree Jagannath Temple, which was built in the 12th Century CE.

At the valedictory session, Odisha CM announced that the “World Odia Language Conference” will be held at a five-year intervals. He also declared extension of a museum covering evolution of Odia language and culture for public access by another three days.

Mr. Patnaik called upon people to enrich Odia language, which is identity of the Odia race, by adding more words.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT