Odisha CM Patnaik takes oath as MLA

A day after assuming office for a fifth consecutive term, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took oath as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly here on Thursday.

Mr. Patnaik was administered the oath by pro-tem Speaker Amar Prasad Satpathy.

The pro-tem Speaker administered the oath to as many as 106 newly elected MLAs. The remaining members would be sworn in on Friday.

The election for the post of Speaker of the Assembly is scheduled to be held on June 1. The BJD has nominated senior legislator Surjya Narayan Patro as its candidate.

Of the 146 seats for which elections were held, the BJD bagged as many as 112, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23, the Congress nine, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) one.

One seat was bagged by an Independent.

Mr. Patnaik, who took oath as Chief Minister along with 20 ministers on Wednesday, has been elected from two constituencies, Hinjili and Bijepur. He is, however, yet to decide on which seat he will retain.

Separately, the Chief Minister announced that about 34,000 eligible households in Bijepur would be provided with pucca houses. Two schemes to supply piped water supply across the constituency would also be executed at an estimated cost of ₹1,120 crore. They would cover about eight lakh people of 505 villages in Bargarh district, and all the villages in Bijepur constituency would be provided with piped water supply with household connection in the next two years.