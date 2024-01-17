ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates ₹800-crore heritage corridor project around Puri's Jagannath temple

January 17, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - Puri

The pilgrim town of Puri has been decked up with flowers, colourful lights and graffiti for the occasion

PTI

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates ₹800 crore Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa (Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project) in Puri on January 17, 2024. Photo: X/@PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 17 inaugurated the ₹800-crore heritage corridor project around the historic Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa was officially unveiled by Mr. Patnaik in presence of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divyasingha Deb and representatives of around 90 temples and thousands of devotees.

Also read: The great temple revival | A package

“The project has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath,” the CM said.

It includes parking areas, a new bridge and a road to ease pilgrim movement, a pilgrimage centre, restroom facilities, cloakrooms, toilets and other amenities for devotees in and around the Jagannath temple, officials said.

The pilgrim town of Puri has been decked up with flowers, colourful lights and graffiti for the occasion, they said.

