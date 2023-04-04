Odisha CM Patnaik begins Japan tour, to meet Nippon Steel president

April 04, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 4 began his business tour of Japan, where he is scheduled to meet Nippon Steel president Eiji Hashimoto, an official statement said.

Mr. Patnaik will discuss avenues of collaboration between Nippon Steel and the Odisha Government during the meeting in Tokyo.

On his arrival in the Japan capital, Mr. Patnaik exuded confidence that his visit would further strengthen the relationship between Japan and Odisha and provide opportunities for both sides to explore avenues of mutual interest, the CMO statement said.

Mr. Patnaik also conveyed his appreciation of the warmth and hospitality extended by the Japanese Government and people towards the Odisha delegation and expressed his hope that the visit would strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

As per the schedule, Mr. Patnaik will have one-on-one meetings with Japanese companies on Wednesday.

The State Government will host the Odisha Business Meet 2023, which is expected to be attended by over 200 industrialists and investors from across Japan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr. Patnaik will address the investors and showcase the vast existing and emerging business opportunities in Odisha.

On Wednesday evening, he will hold an interactive session with the Odia diaspora in Japan.

Mr. Patnaik will visit Kimitsu Works of Nippon Steel on Thursday.

He is leading a high-level delegation, comprising Ministers, bureaucrats and businessmen from the State to explore investment opportunities from Japan.