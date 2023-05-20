Odisha: CM owns property worth ₹65.40cr

May 20, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has property worth ₹65.40 crore and no liability as of December 2022 while 14 of his Ministers are crorepatis.

The CMO website, which was updated on May 19, showed that the valuation of the Chief Minister’s property rose by ₹43 lakh from ₹64.97 crore in 2020-21.

All Ministers in Odisha submit details of their assets on an official portal.

According to the website, Mr. Patnaik’s movable property increased in 2021-2022 while immovable assets remained the same.

Mr. Patnaik owned movable property worth ₹12.52 crore, which included bank accounts in New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Hinjilicut, and Bargarh, along with jewellery and a four-wheeler.

His immovable assets include a two-thirds share in “Naveen Nivas”, his residence near Bhubaneswar airport worth ₹9,52,46,190 (approximately), and a 50% share in the property at 3, Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi worth ₹43,36,18,000 (approximately).

Mr. Patnaik has fixed deposits worth ₹1 crore in HDFC, RBI bonds of ₹9 crore, and a deposit of ₹1.50 crore in a post office.

The Chief Minister has deposits of ₹70.11 lakh in a bank at Janpath, New Delhi, and ₹20.87 lakh in the State Bank of India at Bhubaneswar.

The gold jewellery is valued at ₹3.49 lakh and the old Ambassador car of the 1980 model at ₹6,434.

Odisha’s five-time Chief Minister has immovable property worth ₹52.88 crore, all of which were inherited from parents Biju and Gyan Patnaik.

The other crorepati Ministers are Ashok Chandra Panda, Priti Ranjan Ghadai, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Pramila Mallik, Niranjan Pujari, Usha Devi, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Rajendra Dhoilkia, Tukuni Sahu, Pradip Kumar Amat, PK Deb, Basanti Hembram, Rohit Pujari and Ashwini Patra.

Odisha’s Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick has property worth ₹42 lakh, which is the lowest in the list.