12 June 2021 13:04 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases book of poems
The poems were penned by senior bureaucrat Bishnupada Sethi
BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has released a collection of poems titled Beyond Here and Other Poems.
The book was written by senior bureaucrat Bishnupada Sethi, the State’s Revenue Secretary. It is a collection of 61 poems and published by Har Anand Publications, New Delhi.
According to the publisher, the poems are a reflection of the experiences of life, perception of death and a philosophical contemplation and is a journey that searches for the myriad hues of life and the realm beyond.
