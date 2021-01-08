Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik receives letter claiming threat to life, probe ordered

The Odisha government is likely to bolster the security of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after he received an anonymous letter, claiming that a conspiracy has been hatched to eliminate him.
The State government has also ordered an enquiry into the matter, officials said on Thursday. The letter, written in English, said contract killers armed with sophisticated firearms could attack the Chief Minister any time.
“I would like to inform that some contract killers (illegible).. to kill you. These contract killers are professional criminals, equipped with latest weapons like AK- 47 and semi-automatic pistols. I would like to tell you that you can be killed any time, so please be aware.. ,” it said, adding, the weapons have already been brought to the State.
The letter also said that the mastermind of the conspiracy lives in Nagpur. Following the receipt of the letter on January 5, Special Secretary (Home) Santosh Bala asked the State’s Director General of Police, Director General of Intelligence and the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, to inquire into the matter.
Mr. Bala said the security of the Chief Minister at his residence, the Secretariat as well as during journey to various places may be assessed and tightened.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath