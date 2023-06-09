HamberMenu
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari from ministry

The Chief Minister recommended the department to Food and Supplies Minister Atanu S. Nayak.

June 09, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Rohit Pujari. File

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Rohit Pujari. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on June 9, dropped Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari from the Council of Ministers, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Sources added that Mr. Patnaik recommended Governor Ganeshi Lal to exclude Mr. Pujari’s name from the ministry and assigned the department to Food and Supplies Minister Atanu S. Nayak.

Mr. Pujari was not immediately available for comment.

A lawmaker from Rairakhol Assembly segment, Mr. Pujari was inducted in the ministry in June last year.

Sources said Mr. Patnaik reviewed the performances of all the departments from May 22 to June 2.

In the review, it was found that the performance of higher education department was at the bottom of the list.

