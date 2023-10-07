Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves DPR for Bhubaneswar Metro Project

October 07, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has on Saturday approved detailed project report of Bhubaneswar Metro project, phase I of which is proposed to be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹5929 crore.

The State government had earlier announced to bear the entire cost of metro project which will be first metro project of Odisha.

“The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project is a major landmark project for Odisha. Bhubaneswar will join the select group of top cities in the country with a metro rail system. This project will further strengthen the public transport in the city and enable the economic growth of the city. The city has been recognized for various urban projects and is emerging as a city with an enhanced quality of life. I am sure this mega project will make Bhubaneswar as a top liveable city in the country,” said Mr. Patnaik

According to Chief Minister’s Office, for the current year ₹210 Crore has been provided in the supplementary budget and Mr. Patnaik will lay the foundation for the project on January 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation - a fully owned company of Odisha government has been newly incorporated under the Companies Act and the company has started functioning, the CMO said in statement.

A high level committee under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner has been constituted for overseeing the expeditious engagement of an executing agency for the project.

“The entire alignment of the Metro project from Trisulia Square to Bhubaneswar Airport will be on an elevated structure and will run on the median or side of the existing roads, with 20 stations. The stations will cover important places like Nandankanan, KIIT Square, Damana Square, Jaydev Vihar, Vani Vihar. Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Bapuji Nagar, Sishu Bhawan and Capital Hospital,” it said.

The project which will be taken up State’s 5T Initiative will be started soon and is targeted for completion within 48 months. V. K. Pandian, Secretary to 5T Initiative, apprised Odisha CM regarding the choice of the alignment which was finalised after extensive field visits.

The route has been selected to decongest the main roads and benefit maximum number of daily commuters, CMO said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT