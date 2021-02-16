Odisha CM lays foundation stone of country’s largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Odisha chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra had said that the proposed facility will be developed within one year.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the country’s largest hockey stadium in the steel city here during his one-day visit to Sundargarh district.

The stadium will be named after noted freedom fighter Birsa Munda and will jointly host the mens Hockey World Cup- 2023 along with the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

With a seating capacity of 20,000, the new stadium will be located on the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) campus here.

“It will set a new benchmark in global stadium design for hockey, offering one of the finest spectator experiences in the world,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹5,000 crore, including the stadium.

The projects related to drinking water, irrigation, health services, roads and bridges, education, sanitation, livelihood initiatives, smart city development, infrastructure development, women and child care, clean environment, skill development, and sports infrastructure for Sundargarh district.

Recalling the contribution of former chief minister Biju Patnaik towards development of Rourkela, Patnaik said, “My fathers memories are visible in Rourkela Steel Plant as well as National Institute of Technology (NIT)”.

He also praised the women of Sundergarh for their contribution to the growth of “Mission Shakti” programme, a Self-Help Group (SHG) movement by the women.

The chief minister said, his government will urge the Centre for inclusion of Mundari and Ho languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.