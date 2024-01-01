Odisha CM lays foundation for ₹6,225 crore State’s metro rail project

January 01, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 1 conducted a roadshow on occasion of laying foundation stone for State’s first metro rail project connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack – apparently commencing the electioneering in the election year.

Execution of the 26-km-long metro rail link for which an estimated ₹6,255.94 crore will be spent was fast-paced enabling the State government to start working on the project before election codes of conduct restrictions come into force ahead of 2024 Assembly and General elections.

The metro rail project was first mooted on October 29 last year when V. K. Pandian, chairman of 5T Initiative, made a spot visit along with other top officials to asses feasibility of the project. Subsequently, in next four months approval of the State Cabinet was obtained and the detail project report was prepared at a breakneck speed. Entire fund to be spent on the project will be borne by the State government.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Bhubaneswar Rail Corporation are jointly executing the ambitious project which will be most modern signal system. The metro train is likely to run on an elevated track passing through main thoroughfares of the Bhubaneswar.

“The metro rail will have 20 stations in the first phase. This is the largest ever government investment in any single infrastructure project in the State,” Mr. Patnaik said addressing a public meeting marking the foundation laying ceremony attended by his cabinet colleagues and other people’s representatives.

“I have instructed officials to start working on masterplan for expansion of metro rail project to Khordha and Puri town,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Patnaik garlanded statue of his later father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik at Bhubaneswar Airport junction and unveiled another statue of Biju Patnaik at Nandankanan Square. All along the route, dozens of hoardings were put up to welcome the Odisha CM.