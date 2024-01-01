GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha CM lays foundation for ₹6,225 crore State’s metro rail project

Naveen Patnaik addressed a public meeting attended by his cabinet colleagues and a number of Biju Janata Dal MLAs representing Khordha and Cuttack districts

January 01, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik. File photo: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik. File photo: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 1 conducted a roadshow on occasion of laying foundation stone for State’s first metro rail project connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack – apparently commencing the electioneering in the election year.

Execution of the 26-km-long metro rail link for which an estimated ₹6,255.94 crore will be spent was fast-paced enabling the State government to start working on the project before election codes of conduct restrictions come into force ahead of 2024 Assembly and General elections.

The metro rail project was first mooted on October 29 last year when V. K. Pandian, chairman of 5T Initiative, made a spot visit along with other top officials to asses feasibility of the project. Subsequently, in next four months approval of the State Cabinet was obtained and the detail project report was prepared at a breakneck speed. Entire fund to be spent on the project will be borne by the State government.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Bhubaneswar Rail Corporation are jointly executing the ambitious project which will be most modern signal system. The metro train is likely to run on an elevated track passing through main thoroughfares of the Bhubaneswar.

“The metro rail will have 20 stations in the first phase. This is the largest ever government investment in any single infrastructure project in the State,” Mr. Patnaik said addressing a public meeting marking the foundation laying ceremony attended by his cabinet colleagues and other people’s representatives.

“I have instructed officials to start working on masterplan for expansion of metro rail project to Khordha and Puri town,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Patnaik garlanded statue of his later father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik at Bhubaneswar Airport junction and unveiled another statue of Biju Patnaik at Nandankanan Square. All along the route, dozens of hoardings were put up to welcome the Odisha CM.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.