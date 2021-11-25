Odisha CM escapes ‘egg attack’ by BJP youth wing

BHUBANESWAR

25 November 2021 22:58 IST

Protests over murder of teacher

Eggs were hurled at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by members of the youth wing of the BJP while he was on his way to a helipad after a function at the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Wednesday.

The BJP wing had issued the threat of egg attack in advance, but Mr. Patnaik’s convoy could not be targeted. The CM landed near the venue, cordoned off by a thick security blanket, which denied protesters the opportunity to target him.

Mr. Patnaik, more than a dozen of his Ministerial colleagues and Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu have faced “egg attacks” from their political adversaries in the past one month.

The BJP is upset as Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State for Home, who is alleged to have close links with Gobhinda Sahu, accused of killing Mamita Meher, a teacher, was not ousted from the Ministry. The BJP alleged the Minister was trying to shield the accused for obvious reasons.

The State police had detained BJP and Congress cadres prior to the Chief Ministers visit. However, it failed to prevent protestors from breaching the tight security.