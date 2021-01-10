Odisha CM declares assets worth ₹ 64.98 crore

Bhubaneswar

10 January 2021 15:49 IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has property worth ₹ 64.98 crore, comprising movable and immovable assets, according to a statement.

The declaration, for the last financial year, was made by Mr. Patnaik, days after he called upon all peoples' representatives and government officials to do the same and maintain transparency in public life.

Mr. Patnaik's property statement revealed that he has seven bank accounts in various locations such as New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Hinjilikut in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The CM's movable properties include bank deposits and jewellery worth ₹ 1.34 crore.

Among immovable properties, Mr. Patnaik has a farmland and building spread over an area of 22.7 acre at Tikri Khera village of Faridabad, valued at over ₹ 10 crore.

He inherited the farm from his mother.

Mr. Patnaik also owns 50 % share of his ancestral property at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi, valued at over ₹ 43 crore.

He has two-thirds share in Naveen Niwas, located near Bhubaneswar airport, worth over ₹ 9,52,46,190. This, too, was inherited from his mother.

The CM has a financial liability of ₹ 1.25 crore, which he had taken as advance against the sale of a farmland at Faridabad vide an agreement dated September 18, 2019.

Last year, the chief minister had a liability of ₹ 15 lakh, which he had taken from his elder sister Gita Mehta.

However, he paid the loan this year, the statement said.