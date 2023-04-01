Odisha CM announces first metro trunk route for State

April 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 1 announced the creation of the State’s first metro project, connecting the capital city Bhubaneswar with other peripheral urban centres— Cuttack, Puri and Khordha, with its own funding.

As per the announcement coinciding with Odisha’s Foundation Day celebrations, a metro trunk route will be created from Trisulia near Cuttack to the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, in the first phase.

“The metro trunk route has been studied by various stakeholders, and feasibility reports prepared. In the first phase, we will create the metro trunk route from Trisulia near Cuttack to the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The route will tentatively touch major landmarks such as Nandankanan, Patia, Vani Vihar, Railway Station, and so on,” Mr. Patnaik said.

“As the project is starting from near Subash Bose Setu, it will enable the commuters from Cuttack to access important locations in Bhubaneswar. In later phases, the metro will expand to Khordha and Puri,” he said.

The Odisha CM directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to complete the DPR on a war-footing for the project, which will be predominantly based on elevated corridors and entirely funded by the State government.

“We have always strived to push boundaries and improve the lives of our people. And today, with the announcement of this new project, we are taking another step towards a New Odisha to provide best in class metro services for the people of the State,” Mr. Patnaik announced.

“Equipped with state-of art facilities, it will not only offer world-class, environment-friendly urban transport for an emerging and aspirational Odisha, but also spur economic activities and accelerate expansion of our urban city cluster, covering Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha. The emergence of a modern and planned city cluster will attract people, investments, trade and tourism like never before. This will be a truly transformational project implemented using the principles of 5T,” he said in a video-message.

