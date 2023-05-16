ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Class 10 State board results to be declared on May 18

May 16, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Students will be able to check their results on bseodisha.nic.in from 12 pm

PTI

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education. Image for representation only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Tuesday announced that the results for this year's class 10 board examinations will be declared on May 18.

About 5.32 lakh students appeared in the matriculation examination, which was held from March 10 to 17, board president Ramashish Hazra said.

Students will be able to check their results on bseodisha.nic.in from 12 pm. The results can also be seen by sending an SMS to 5676750, he said.

Results of open school exams and Madhyama exams will also be published on that day, he added.

