Odisha child rights panel for reopening of classes

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has recommended reopening of Classes VI to VIII in a phased manner.

“We have held multi-stakeholder discussion over the past several weeks. Teachers, parents and students have strongly advocated for gradual reopening of schools as it was necessity for students’ cognitive and academic development,” said Sandhyabati Pradhan, OSCPCR chairperson.

Health issues

Ms. Pradhan said, “long absence of students from schools start to affect their physical and mental health. The online education cannot replace the school education.”

“While appreciating the reopening of Classes X and XII, students and teachers voiced in support of reopening of elementary classes. The commission also recommends reopening of Classes VI, VII and VIII in a phased manner,” says the commission order.