Odisha Chief Minister has properties worth ₹64.98 cr.

Bhubaneswar

11 January 2021 01:30 IST

Patnaik, Ministers make their assets public as per promise

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik possesses properties worth close to ₹64.98 crore while his Cabinet colleague Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das has bought 80 vehicles since 2018.

Mr. Patnaik and his Ministers have made their property public as per the announcement made earlier.

Of the moveable and immoveable properties, the Chief Minister’s biggest asset is 50% share in the house built by his father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road. The 50% share comes to around ₹43.36 crore. The worth of the house is likely to be much more than the value shown as the valuation was done in 2014.

Mr. Patnaik owns 22.7 acres of farmland in the village Tikkrikhera along Sohna Road in Faridabad district in Haryana worth ₹10.75 crore as per the valuation made in 2017.

The Odisha Chief Minister has been given two-thirds share of ‘Naveen Niwas’ situated near the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar. The share has been valued at ₹9.52 crore.

Mr. Das, who joined the BJD before 2019 election, is a transporter. He has purchased 80 high-value vehicles since October 2018. One Mercedes Benz he owns was purchased for ₹1.96 crore in 2018.

In public domain

Last month, Mr. Patnaik had announced that all people’s representatives, starting from sarpanch, would have to disclose their property details. It would be made available in the public domain every year.

In property details of many Ministers, spouses have substantial moveable and immoveable properties in their names.