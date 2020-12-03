Odisha caps RT-PCR test price at ₹400

Bhubaneswar

03 December 2020 00:21 IST

The Odisha government on Wednesday capped the price of RT-PCR test, the best available so far for detection of COVID-19, in private laboratories at ₹400, the lowest in the country.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, anyone undergoing the RT-PCR test at private laboratories within the State will now have to pay a maximum of ₹400 including the GST.

The decision followed a reduction in the cost of testing kits and other accessories, a senior official said.

The official hoped that reduction in the price of the test will lead to an increase in testing.

The price of RT-PCR test at private laboratories and hospitals which was initially pegged at ₹4,500, was capped at ₹2,200 in July and ₹ 1,200 in August.

The tests will be conducted by private laboratories under supervision of Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar.