Other States

Odisha caps RT-PCR test price at ₹400

The Odisha government on Wednesday capped the price of RT-PCR test, the best available so far for detection of COVID-19, in private laboratories at ₹400, the lowest in the country.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, anyone undergoing the RT-PCR test at private laboratories within the State will now have to pay a maximum of ₹400 including the GST.

The decision followed a reduction in the cost of testing kits and other accessories, a senior official said.

The official hoped that reduction in the price of the test will lead to an increase in testing.

The price of RT-PCR test at private laboratories and hospitals which was initially pegged at ₹4,500, was capped at ₹2,200 in July and ₹ 1,200 in August.

The tests will be conducted by private laboratories under supervision of Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Comments
Related Articles

Maharashtra to drop caste names from localities

It’s an open competition, says Adityanath on proposed Noida film city

Dilli Chalo | Punjab farmers to sustain protest momentum

Dilli Chalo | Civil society groups, academics demand withdrawal of cases against farmers

DDC polls | BJP takes poll campaign to Geelani’s bastion Sopore, promises development

Not possible to work together, Suvendu Adhikari tells TMC brass

Farmer incomes have halved, says Rahul Gandhi

Coronavirus | Bengal Minister becomes first volunteer to take ‘Covaxin’ in phase III trial in State

#MeToo: ‘Plead truth as my defence’ in defamation complaint by Akbar, Ramani tells court

Sushil Modi files nominations for Bihar Rajya Sabha by-poll

Farmers’ income has halved while that of govt’s friends has risen: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Centre

Drugs case | Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik gets bail

Oxford Union seeks to postpone Mamata Banerjee’s programme, TMC sniffs ‘political pressure’

Smuggling only motive for infiltrators from Bangladesh: Border Security Force

Visva-Bharati takes action against chief medical officer

₹5.24 crore of Statue of Unity’s ticket sale siphoned off, FIR lodged

COVID-19: Gujarat HC mandates community service to those found violating guidelines

UNESCO seeks timely probe into death of Assam journalist

Trinamool claims differences with Suvendu Adhikari resolved, says he is with the party

Rajeev Bhatt

After Lucknow, Ghaziabad to raise money through municipal bonds, says CM Yogi Adityanath
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2020 12:22:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/odisha-caps-rt-pcr-test-price-at-400/article33235211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY